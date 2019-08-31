HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Sheriff's Department Drug Unit and the FBI Southern TOC West Task Force executed several search warrants throughout Huntington this week.
On Monday, Clyde F. Chafin III was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Ryan B. Watts was arrested on false pretense warrants, and John B. Chafin was arrested on warrants alleging burglary and domestic battery.
The trio was arrested after a search warrant was executed in the 1900 block of 12th Avenue in Huntington. Once inside, deputies found distribution amounts of meth, along with a large quantity of money and firearms. The house was found to be in deplorable condition, and the city of Huntington Code Enforcement and Cabell-Huntington Health Department responded to the home.
Another search warrant was executed the same day in the 700 block of West 17th Street in Huntington. Kimberly J. Jackson was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance after officers found a distributional amount of heroin and meth inside the home, along with digital scales, cash and $4,800 in counterfeit money.
On Thursday, officers executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Olive Street in Huntington.
Eddie J. Wiggins III was arrested on two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after police found distributional amounts of heroin and cocaine inside the home with firearms, digital scales and money.