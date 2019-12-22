IRONTON — Five candidates have filed for two four-year seats on the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners in next year’s Ohio primary, according to the Lawrence County Board of Elections.
DeAnna Holliday, an incumbent commissioner, has opposition in the March 17 primary on the Republican ticket from Shawn Hacker. Mike Finley withdrew his petition Wednesday as a candidate in that Republican primary. The winner will face Jeffrey Blakeman, a Democrat, in the November general election.
In the other commission race, Dr. Colton Copley, an incumbent commissioner, faces opposition in the Republican primary from Rome Township Trustee Brian Pinkerman. No Democrat filed in that race.
Commissioner Freddie Hayes, the third member of the board of commissioners, still has two years remaining on his seat following next year’s general election and won’t be on the ballot this year.
Meanwhile, four people have filed as candidates for Lawrence County auditor after Jason Stephens resigned earlier this year after being named a state representative.
Stephens, a former county auditor and county commissioner, is seeking the Republican nomination for state representative from the 93rd District. He has opposition in the primary from Jeff Halley. No Democrat filed for the two-year term.
In the race for an unexpired term as auditor, Paul David Knipp, named to the post by the county’s Republican Executive Committee, has opposition from Valery Dyer and former County Commissioner Les Boggs. The winner of that primary will face Jason Tolliver, a Democratic candidate in the general election.
In the race for county treasurer, Stephen Dale Burcham, the Democratic incumbent, is unopposed in the primary. He will face the winner of the Republican primary between Union Township trustee Cole Webb and Tresa Baker.
In the race for county sheriff, Jeff Lawless, the incumbent Republican, will face Joe Ross, a captain in the Ironton Police Department, in the general election next fall. Ross filed as a Democratic candidate.
A number of elected county officials face no opposition in next year’s primary or general election. They are: Clerk of Courts Mike Patterson, Dr. Ben Mack, county coroner, County Engineer Patrick Leighty, Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson, County Recorder Sharon G. Hager, Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard and Juvenile-Probate Judge Patricia Saunders.
The county Board of Developmental Disabilities is seeking a 1.75 mill levy for five years in the March primary. The property tax would raise $2.1 million per year in Lawrence County. A resident with property valued at $100,000 would pay an extra $62.50 per year if the levy is approved.
The P&W Handi Mart in the Bradrick area is seeking a local option election in the primary. Voters in the Bradrick 2 precinct will decide the issue.