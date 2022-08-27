IRONTON — Five people were indicted on failure to appear charges earlier this week in Lawrence County, according to court records.
If convicted, they could face up to 18 months in prison. All five face additional charges.
Named in separate indictments were Bryan K. Edwards, 47, of East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington; Sarah A. Woods, 34, of the 600 block of South 8th Street, Ironton; Daniel G. Coyne, 32, of Prospect Street, Huntington; Timothy L. Henry, 33, of Pleasantville, Ohio; and Adam C. Bailey, 35, of County Road 18, South Point.
Fifteen other people were named in felony 4 and felony 5 cases that generally don’t end up with prison sentences. They were:
Terry R. Qualls Jr., 45, of Gallipolis, Ohio, charged with two counts of grand theft of $59,000.
Steven Blake Stamper, 23, of County Road 14, Pedro, charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and obstructing official business.
Christopher Skeans, 33, of County Road 180, Ironton, charged with the grand theft of a 1990 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
James Munyan, 30, of the 1900 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, charged with domestic violence and disrupting public service.
Jesse C. Sizemore, 64, of Ohio 93, Pedro, charged with assault.
Tyler D. Bryant, 35, of Kentucky 168, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, charged with aggravated possession of meth, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.
Jonathan M. Morris, 49, of West Jefferson, Ohio, charged with felony driving under the influence. He had three prior DUI convictions in the past 10 years.
Laura D. Fisher, 34, of the 2100 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, charged with possession of cocaine.
Shawn P. Boothe, 50, of County Road 62, Willow Wood, charged with domestic violence with a prior conviction.
Savannah J. Strickland, 25, of Pinkerington, Ohio, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Kenneth Hunninghake Jr., 28, of County Road 1, South Point, charged with the grand theft of a 2011 Chevrolet.
Cyril R. D’Errico, 51, of Green Valley Road, Huntington, charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Valarie R. Petty, 41, of Columbus, Ohio, charged with aggravated possession of meth.
Ryan D. Sanders, 37, of County Road 1A, Ironton, charged with breaking and entering.
Jeremy Butcher, 32, of County Road 120N, South Point, charged with theft and breaking and entering.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.