IRONTON — Five people have been indicted on a charge of railroad vandalism for putting a hot-water tank on the Norfolk and Southern Railroad tracks in Ironton, according to Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Named in the indictments were: William M. Blair, 20, Keith M. Dickens, 19, and Abigail G. Dickens, 18, all of the 1100 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, Nicholas C. Blevins, 19, of the 1400 block of Grandview Avenue, Ashland, and Adam J. Barber, 19, of the 2600 block of Main Street, West, Ashland.
The charge is a felony 4 that carries a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison. However, the state generally doesn't seek prison terms in felony 4 cases.
In other cases:
James G. Case, 34, of Sydney, Kentucky, was indicted on charges of burglary and trespass in a habitation.
Heather S. Donahoe, 43, of Executive Drive, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of felonious assault.
Joshua M. Hay, 25, of Private Drive 8700, Proctorville, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Demi Dameron, 33, of the 900 block of North 5th Street, Ironton, was indicted on three counts of aggravated trafficking in meth, two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, tampering with evidence and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Brandon W. Sanders, 37, of Whites Creek Road, Prichard, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking of drugs and aggravated trafficking and possession of fentanyl-related compounds.
Marcelino H. Gomez, 28, of Greentree Court, Ashland, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth, tampering with evidence and driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
James B. Lewis, 42, of the 2500 block of South 13th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of retaliation and domestic violence with prior convictions.
Sherri M. De-Abreu, 39, of County Road 1, South Point, was indicted on a charge of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.
Betti N. Goody, 62, of Marion Pike, Coal Grove, was indicted on a charge of grand theft.
Urian M. Benicker, 39, of Pike Street, Coal Grove, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
Brandy N. Schwab, 37, of the 400 block of Walnut Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of identity fraud and obstructing official business.
Donald J. Porter, 44, of Township Road 1079, Chesapeake, was indicted on charges of breaking and entering and theft.
Brendon M. Legrand, 44, of Township Road 337, Kitts Hill, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
