BARBOURSVILLE — Five people have been jailed on felony charges since Saturday night, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail.

Robert Dale Christian, 47, was jailed at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with petit larceny, attempted burglary and burglary. Bond was not set.

Geon Lavell Henderson, 46, was jailed at 8:15 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

Shawn Michael Thacker, 39, was jailed at 2:05 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

Roy Albert Harrison, 32, was jailed at 12 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with third-offense driving on a license revoked for DUI, improper registration and defective equipment. Bond was not set.

Malinda Mae Frankenbery, 32, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with receiving or transferring stolen property, receiving or transferring stolen goods, having no insurance and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Bond was not set.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.