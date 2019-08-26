BARBOURSVILLE — Five people have been jailed on felony charges since Saturday night, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail.
Robert Dale Christian, 47, was jailed at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with petit larceny, attempted burglary and burglary. Bond was not set.
Geon Lavell Henderson, 46, was jailed at 8:15 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Shawn Michael Thacker, 39, was jailed at 2:05 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Roy Albert Harrison, 32, was jailed at 12 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with third-offense driving on a license revoked for DUI, improper registration and defective equipment. Bond was not set.
Malinda Mae Frankenbery, 32, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with receiving or transferring stolen property, receiving or transferring stolen goods, having no insurance and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Bond was not set.