HUNTINGTON — Five Marshall University students have won Benjamin A. Gilman Scholarships to study abroad. Gilman Scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply towards their study abroad or internship program costs with additional funding available for the study of a critical language overseas.
The Gilman Scholarship supports American undergraduate students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad and, since 2001, has enabled more than 30,000 outstanding Americans of diverse backgrounds to engage in a meaningful educational experience abroad. The program has successfully broadened U.S. participation in study abroad, while emphasizing countries and regions where fewer Americans traditionally study.
Jordyn Bryson, a senior majoring in education and mathematics, received a Gilman-McCain Scholarship, which is a subset of the Gilman Scholarship available for undergraduate dependents of active duty service members. Her award is for study at Budapest Semesters in Mathematics Education in Hungary. Bryson is a Yeager Scholar at Marshall University. She hopes to work in secondary mathematics education after graduation.
Jarred Carter, a senior majoring in computer sciences, received a Gilman Scholarship for study with the Spanish Language and Culture Program in Madrid, Spain. He is an Advisory Council member for the Marshall University Society of Black Scholars, and is working towards a Spanish minor. Post-graduation, he plans to work as a cybersecurity analyst or programmer.
Alexander Khoury, a senior double majoring in International Business and Management, received a Gilman Scholarship for study at Kansai Gaidai University’s Asian Studies program. Khoury studies Japanese at Marshall and intends to use the language in his future business career.
Skye Metzer, a junior double majoring in International Relations and Political Science, received a Gilman Scholarship for study with the Spanish Language and Culture Program in Madrid, Spain. She is minoring in Spanish, economics, and constitutional democracy. A member of the Honors College, Pre-Law Club, and Anthropology Club, she expects to attend law school after graduation with a concentration in international law.
Molly Wagner, a junior majoring in psychology, also received a Gilman Scholarship for study with the Spanish Language and Culture Program in Madrid, Spain. She is a member of the Marching Thunder and 6th Man Pep Band, Yoga Club, and the student reproductive justice advocacy group Herd FREE. She also volunteers with CONTACT Rape and Sexual Assault hotline as a victim advocate. She hopes to work in clinical psychology after graduation.
The five Marshall students comprise just a few of the over 2,500 American undergraduate students from across the United States selected to receive the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to study or intern abroad during the summer and Fall of 2020. More than 7,000 applications were received. Given the Global Travel Advisory and the COVID-19 pandemic, these students are allowed to extend their current awards through December 2021. The Gilman program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and is supported in its implementation by the Institute of International Education (IIE).
For more information about the Gilman Scholarship, visit www.gilmanscholarship.org/ or contact Mallory Carpenter at 304-696-2475 or by e-mail at Mallory.carpenter@marshall.edu.