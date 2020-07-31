Five people jailed on felony charges Wednesday
BARBOURSVILLE — The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Shane Eppson Hatfield, 23, was jailed at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense shoplifting and trespassing. Bond was $12,000.
Kristopher Owen Pelfrey, 38, was jailed at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny, receiving or transferring stolen property and breaking and entering. Bond was $37,500.
Brian Herbert Witkus, 60, was jailed at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a prohibited person with a firearm. Bond was $20,000 cash only.
Ronnie Lee Withrow, 32, was jailed at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy. Bond was $15,000.
Bryan Patrick Wright, 27, was jailed at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.