BARBOURSVILLE — Five people have been jailed on felony charges since Friday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Angelo D. Clifton, 26, was jailed at 1:10 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent and fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Adam Edward Daniels, 39, was jailed at 4 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with shoplifting third offense. Bond was set at $12,000.
Courtney Ann Easthom, 28, was jailed at 7 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed her on a warrant. Bond was set at $1,000.
Jesse Dwayne McComas, 34, was jailed at 7 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a warrant. Bond was not set.
David Brian Neece, 39, was booked at 12:25 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with shoplifting third offense. Bond was set at $20,000.