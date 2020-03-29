BARBOURSVILLE — Five people have been jailed on felony charges since Friday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Angelo D. Clifton, 26, was jailed at 1:10 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent and fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.

Adam Edward Daniels, 39, was jailed at 4 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with shoplifting third offense. Bond was set at $12,000.

Courtney Ann Easthom, 28, was jailed at 7 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed her on a warrant. Bond was set at $1,000.

Jesse Dwayne McComas, 34, was jailed at 7 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a warrant. Bond was not set.

David Brian Neece, 39, was booked at 12:25 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with shoplifting third offense. Bond was set at $20,000.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.