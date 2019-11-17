BARBOURSVILLE — Five people were jailed on felony charges since Friday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Syennache Emmerald Bunting, 24, was jailed at 8:45 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Donnie Jay Pauley, 29, was jailed at 11:20 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Bobby Jean Spurlock, 20, was jailed at 11:10 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with conspiracy to distribute, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and having altered Sudafed/meth precursors. Bond was $80,000.
Jeffrey Greg Totten, 49, was jailed at 4:05 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on a felony warrant. Bond was not set.
John Albert Luikart Jr., 32, was jailed at 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed him on a capias warrant. Bond was not set.