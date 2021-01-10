BARBOURSVILLE — Five people were jailed on felony charges since Friday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Bridgid Marie Clark, 51, was jailed at 10:50 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with obstructing and receiving/transferring a stolen vehicle. Bond was not set.
Jamaile Lumonte Huey, 42, was jailed at 12:20 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Dora Marie Wallace, 50, was jailed at 10:35 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with grand larceny. Bond was set at $25,000.
Wesley Williams, 30, was jailed at 2:40 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. Bond was set at $30,000.
Kermit Leonard Roberts, 74, was jailed at 2:10 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with malicious wounding. Bond was set at $10,000.