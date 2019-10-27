BARBOURSVILLE — Five people have been jailed on felony charges since Saturday, according to booking records kept at Western Regional Jail.
Mark Wayne Hubbs Jr., 37, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation, possession of a controlled substance and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Brandon David Francis, 21, was jailed at 12:45 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Brian Thomas Hull, 38, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Thomas Bradford Booth, 51, was jailed at 7:10 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with a probation violation, improper registration, no insurance, driving suspended and failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was $20,000 for some charges.
Charles Franklin Oliver, 41, was jailed at midnight Friday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with child abuse creating risk of bodily injury. Bond was not set.