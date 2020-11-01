Essential reporting in volatile times.

BARBOURSVILLE — Five people were jailed on felony charges Saturday, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Stephen Matthew Berkley, 38, was incarcerated at 1:55 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond was $100,000.

Allison Renee Hindy, 27, was incarcerated at 1:55 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was $100,000.

Cameron Brianne McCoy, 21, was incarcerated at 2 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was $100,000.

Mckayla Lou Oshel, 23, was incarcerated at 2 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Mason County charged her with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was $150,000.

Patrick Edward Williams, 51, was incarcerated at 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving stolen vehicles and driving on a revoked license. Bond was not set.

