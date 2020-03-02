HUNTINGTON — Five people have qualified to be interviewed for the vacant Huntington City Council seat comprising downtown and the Marshall University campus.
City Council members will hold a special meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, to interview applicants and select someone to fill the District 3 seat, which includes downtown from 1st to 18th streets between the Ohio River and 8th Avenue.
The seat became vacant early last month after Alex Vence, a Democrat, resigned citing greater demands to balance his city duties and his personal life.
Those set to be interviewed are Terrance Patrick Houck, Samuel McGuffin, Jacqueline A. Proctor, Tia “Fix” Rumbaugh and Charles D. Shaw.
If selected, the applicant will serve out the remainder of Vence’s unexpired term, which ends Dec. 31, 2020. After that, the seat will be handed over to the winner of the city’s General Election on Nov. 3.
Three of Tuesday’s applicants have already thrown their hat into the ring for the seat. Houck, McGuffin and Rumbaugh, all Democrats, filed to represent the district during the city’s campaign filing season in January.
That filing window closed at the end of January, meaning Proctor and Shaw would not be eligible to run in the election to retain the seat if they are appointed Tuesday.
During Tuesday night’s special meeting, council members will interview the applicants during an executive session about their qualifications and why they believe they will be a strong asset to the city. In public, council members will make nominations to fill the seat and then they will cast votes for only the applicants who are nominated.
The winner must have a majority of council members’ support before taking the seat. Council members may vote in several rounds before a majority is reached.
The successful candidate will then be immediately sworn in so he or she may participate in the council’s March 9 regular meeting. To have been eligible, candidates must be residents of District 3, hold no other public office and agree to remain a resident of the district during the term of office.