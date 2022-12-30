The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

KENOVA — Years after an oil spill caused by a sunken towboat in the Big Sandy River near Kenova, the federal government is seeking reimbursement for more than $1.8 million in cleanup costs.

Filed in Huntington on Sept. 1 on behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson, the lawsuit is the result of the January 2018 spill caused when a towboat, Gate City, sank in the Big Sandy River, spilling thousands of gallons of oil and fuel into the waterway used for intake by Kenova’s water system.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

