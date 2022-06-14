HUNTINGTON — Flag Day was observed Tuesday evening in Huntington in a ceremony by the Huntington Elks Lodge No. 313 at American Legion Post 16.
Flag Day is celebrated on June 14 each year and commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by the Second Continental Congress.
Since 1916, when President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation establishing a national Flag Day on June 14, Americans commemorate the day by displaying the flag in the front of their homes, parades and other patriotic observances, according to the Library of Congress.
Before 1916, many localities and a few states had celebrated the day for years. Congressional legislation designating that date as the national Flag Day was signed into law by President Harry Truman in 1949.
