Brothers Austin, 9, left, Mason, 11, and Luke Campbell, 8, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, walk around together as people come out to view over 200 flags placed on the lawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse on Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Ironton.
IRONTON, Ohio — Over 200 American flags have been placed on the lawn of the Lawrence County Courthouse to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
“These flags honor military and first responders who died in the line of duty,” said Beverly Stark, secretary of Lawrence County Honoring Our Heroes.
A ceremony took place Friday to honor those who died since World War I, as well as police officers, firefighters, emergency services workers and other first responders, Stark said.
“The flags are all marked with the names of the fallen heroes on them,” Stark said.
This is the third year the group has put flags up and conducted an opening ceremony.
“We are encouraging everyone in the community to come out to see these flags and to help us honor these local heroes,” Stark said. “If you are looking for a specific person and flag, we can help you find it by coming inside the courthouse of contacting us on our Lawrence County Honoring Our Heroes Facebook page.”
The ceremony on Friday included an opening prayer, the National Anthem, posting of colors and honor guard by the Symmes Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Taps, the singing of “Amazing Grace,” the reading of the poem “The Ultimate Sacrifice” and guest speaker Ohio Senator Terry Johnson, who represents the 14th District.
“These people made the ultimate sacrifice for their fellow soldiers, for their country and community and for you and me, so it’s only right that we honor them,” Stark said.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
