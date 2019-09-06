The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - The Healing Field - a wave of red, white and blue American flags - is once again in place at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington as the nation prepares to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
The Healing Field serves as a patriotic vigil to the thousands of victims of the 9/11 tragedy, recognizes the lives lost in the 1970 Marshall University plane crash, memorializes veterans of the armed forces and other loved ones who have died.
The flags that make up the field are purchased for $35 each, with proceeds benefiting the Spring Hill Cemetery Memorial Bell Tower Fund.
The Marshall March of Remembrance will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, as a procession of Marshall students carry 75 flags from the Marshall Rec Center on 5th Avenue, south on 20th Street, to the cemetery. The students will place 75 flags in The Healing Field before joining the Patriot Day ceremony.
This year's Patriot Day Ceremony, an annual observance to honor the memory of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, at the cemetery will include local officials, first responders, veterans of the U.S. Military, Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District Executive Director Kevin Brady and patriotic music from local singers. This ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the cemetery. Light refreshments will be provided afterward.
Thursday, Sept. 12, will be set aside as a "day of reflection" before The Healing Field is taken down on Friday, Sept. 13. The Healing Field participants are asked to retrieve their flags before 4 p.m. Friday.
These events are sponsored by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and Spring Hill Cemetery. For more information call 304-696-5954.