CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has ordered that all United States and West Virginia flags on state-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff Friday, Sept. 11, in observance of Patriot Day.
The order was issued to honor the memory of the Americans lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and to pay tribute to the patriots who have sacrificed their lives in the defense of freedom, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.
Justice has also requested that West Virginians observe a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. Friday to honor the victims who perished in the terrorist attacks.
The proclamation in West Virginia was done in accordance with President Donald Trump’s similar proclamation.