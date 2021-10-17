The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ASHLAND — What says “fall” better than flannel?

As a way to celebrate the cozy fabric, the Ashland Town Center hosted Flannel Fest on Saturday. The outdoor event featured live music, food, games, vendors and more and took place in the mall’s parking lot near Belk Women and Kids.

Originally used for its practical warmth, flannel dates back nearly 400 years and was created by the Welsh as a replacement for their wool garments. Its durability, affordability and warmth propelled its popularity, and by the 19th century, production of the fabric was blossoming.

Hamilton Carhartt is credited as being among the first to produce flannel garments in the U.S., beginning in the late 1880s. Flannel now is popular across age groups and can be found in everything from outerwear to high-end fashion.

