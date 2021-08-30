HUNTINGTON — A flash flood hit downtown Huntington Monday evening when several inches of rain fell in a very short period of time.
Reports of around four inches of rain in approximately 30 minutes, from 4:30 to 5 p.m., resulted in every underpass in Huntington being flooded, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Charleston.
“In addition, there is flooding on 5th Avenue, Adams Avenue, 8th Street, 20th Street, 1st Street and 6th Avenue,” the NWS said in its flash flood statement. “Additional rainfall amounts of one inch are possible, and this will only increase the flooding impacts.”
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of streets around Huntington, the NWS said.
“The highest threat areas for flooding are the railroad viaducts at 1st, 8th, 10th, 16th and 20th streets,” the statement said. “In addition, the railroad viaduct at 14th street west may flood. Flooding may also be occurring along 5th avenue between 24th and 25th streets.”
Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader said all emergency responders were conducting water rescues, but none had been in imminent danger as of 6 p.m. Monday.
“I don't think we anticipated this much rainfall this quickly,” she said. “We had a lot of people stranded in water. We had one fire underneath a house that was probably caused by water getting into something electrical.”
Rader said crews were able to get the fire out quickly, and the cause of that fire was in the early stages of investigation.
Rader said Huntington crews had been putting barriers out to warn residents of high water locations.
Marshall University canceled evening classes from 6:30 p.m. on due to substantial street flooding in the area.
The university said Harless Dining Hall is open until 8 p.m. and students who are stranded on campus may go to the entrance and leave their name to eat for free Monday night. Any students needing a place to stay for the night are instructed to the front desk of Towers West for assistance.
A flash flood warning remained in effect until Monday night for Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County in Ohio.
The NWS called it “life-threatening flash flooding” that impacted creeks, streams, urban areas, highways streets and underpasses.
As of 7 p.m., only the northern area of Wayne County had been hit with flash flooding. Spring Valley saw high waters on James River Road, North and South Jefferson Road, and U.S. 60 by Camden Park was closed.
Ceredo Volunteer Fire Chief Robbie Robson said some areas still have over a foot of water but they believe the water is starting to recede. BJ Willis, 911 coordinator, said he had reports of slight flooding about a mile out of Prichard, but it was minimal and when the rain stopped, it quickly cleared up.
In addition to Huntington, the NWS said Chesapeake, Proctorville, Barboursville, Kenova, Ceredo, Ona, South Point, Burlington and Pea Ridge also experienced flash flooding.
With heavy rain in the forecast for the next few days, Rader stressed the importance of not driving through high water.
“Water is very powerful, and just a couple inches can (pull) you away,” she said.
The NWS also advised motorists to “turn around, don't drown” when encountering flooded roads.
“Be aware of your surroundings, and do not drive on flooded roads,” the NWS said. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”