GREENUP, Ky. — A Flatwoods, Kentucky, man was arrested Tuesday by Kentucky State Police on several charges related to child sexual abuse materials, according to a news release.
Anthony Lee Niece, 48, was arrested at his home by representatives of the state police Electronic Crime Branch following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, according to a news release.
Niece was lodged in the Greenup County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, according to the Greenup County Circuit Clerk’s Office. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Greenup District Judge Brian McCloud at 9:30 a.m. July 20, according to the clerk’s office.
State police began investigating the case after discovering a suspect sharing photos and communicating with a male juvenile online, according to the release.
A search warrant was granted for Niece’s residence Tuesday. Equipment was seized and taken to the state police’s forensic laboratory for examination, according to the release.
Niece was charged with one count of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor, one count of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, one count of sexual abuse in the first degree and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, according to the release.
The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is comprised of more than 26 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. The task force was created by the U.S. Department of Justice, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing.