IRONTON — A Flatwoods, Kentucky, man was sentenced to seven to 10-and-a-half years in prison earlier this week in a drug case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Hobert DeHart, 49, of Baptist Hill, Flatwoods, was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley for possession of meth, possession of heroin and possession of drugs.
In an unrelated case, Ronald Pierce, 19, of the 1400 block of South 1st Street, Ironton, was sentenced to four to six years in prison in a burglary case.
In other cases:
- Phillip Howard, 52, of Township Road 1059, Proctorville, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for gross sexual imposition. He was named a Tier 1 sexual offender, requiring him to report his address to authorities for 15 years.
- Bryan Stamper, 51, of Ashtabula Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions (probation) and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
- Ricky McKnight, 63, of the 800 block of South 7th Street, South Point, was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete a three- to six-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
- Michael Bailey, 35, of the 300 block of Ridgeway Street, Coal Grove, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on community control sanctions, ordered to complete a treatment program at Mended Reeds, was fined $2,500 and was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
- Shane Blanton, 36, of the 1100 block of Latonia Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to possession of criminal tools. He was placed on community control sanctions and was ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
- Mark Caudill, 46, of Louisa, Kentucky, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
- Chad Hamilton, 43, of Township Road 102, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to get treatment at Riverside Recovery and do 500 hours of community service.
- John Murrell, 57, of Private Drive 1281, Ironton, pleaded not guilty in a felony case. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Charlene Draucker, 36, of Gartrell Street, Ashland, pleaded not guilty in a felony case and was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
- Patrick Kelley, 26, of Jerie Court, Ashland, pleaded not guilty in a felony case. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.