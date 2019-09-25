FLATWOODS, Ky. — Buford H. Hurley II, of Flatwoods, a public safety director, has been named to the Kentucky Wireless Interoperability Executive Committee by Gov. Matt Bevin.

He will represent the Kentucky Chapter of the National Emergency Number Association/Association of Public Safety Communication Officials. The term runs through July 22, 2021.

The committee addresses communications interoperability and makes recommendations regarding strategic wireless initiatives to achieve public safety, according to the release.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.