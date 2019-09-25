FLATWOODS, Ky. — Buford H. Hurley II, of Flatwoods, a public safety director, has been named to the Kentucky Wireless Interoperability Executive Committee by Gov. Matt Bevin.
He will represent the Kentucky Chapter of the National Emergency Number Association/Association of Public Safety Communication Officials. The term runs through July 22, 2021.
The committee addresses communications interoperability and makes recommendations regarding strategic wireless initiatives to achieve public safety, according to the release.