HUNTINGTON — Aromatic spices and warm herbs transported Huntington residents to the Middle East Sunday during the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church’s annual Middle Eastern dinner.
The church has been hosting the dinner for more than 40 years, celebrating the ethnic roots of the founders of the church who immigrated from Lebanon and Syria.
The dinner features authentic Middle Eastern comfort food that have been handed down by parish mothers and grandmothers. Dishes included Kibbeh, a dish made of bulgar wheat, minced onions and finely ground lean beef. There were also cabbage rolls, or Malfouf, baklawa, grape leaf rolls and a sampling of Ethiopian dishes like Injera, a signature Ethiopian flat bread, and Doro Wet, a spicy chicken dish.
“Since the turn of the 20th century, the Tri-State area has been enriched by immigrants from the Middle East — particularly Lebanon, Syria and Jordan — who brought not only their strong sense of family and work ethic, but also their Orthodox Christian faith which they had preserved in their homelands since the very beginning of Christianity,” said Fr. John Dixon, parish priest. “Although Holy Spirit began as a parish of descendants of Middle Eastern immigrants, it is now a diverse parish made up of Orthodox Christians from many backgrounds, including folks like myself who, although raised in other Christian churches, found our spiritual home in the Orthodox Church.”
Along with celebrating the rich history of the church, the dinner also is a way of giving back to the community — not just by filling bellies with good food.
Ten percent of dinner proceeds will be donated to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Child Protective Services. The funds will be dedicated to updating a visitation room for parents and children who are in the process of reunification after CPS involvement, adding new furniture, like rocking chairs, toys and games.
