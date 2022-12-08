HUNTINGTON — Flights and travel packages to Myrtle Beach to see the Marshall Thundering Herd and the UConn Huskies play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl are available.
The game is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 19.
Huntington Tri-State Airport Director Brent Brown said earlier this week he has requested flights for the bowl game.
“Myrtle Beach is a seasonal route for us, which only runs during the summer, but I have requested flights, and I’m waiting to hear back from Allegiant,” Brown said. “I’m guessing they’re working on it internally to see if they can make it work.”
Brown says those who want to fly to Myrtle Beach from the airport can fly American Airline from Huntington with the connection in Charlotte, North Carolina, and then to Myrtle Beach. Booking those flights online departing on Saturday, Dec. 17, and returning on Monday, Dec. 19, start at $526 per traveler.
Independent travel agents in the region are also offering travel packages, such as Brooke Lunsford, sales manager in southern West Virginia for Boca Raton, Florida-based Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited.
“We also have a call in to Allegiant to see if we can partner with them to do the total travel package,” Lunsford said. “We asked for 200 seats, but that was a little more than they could do.”
Lunsford said his company has partnered with Cabela’s and Choice Hotels.
“So, we have a four-day, three-night package for $199,” he said. “When you pay with a credit card by phone or in store, we give you a $50 Cabela’s card to use immediately. Up to four adults, but with two queen beds and a pull out.”
Lunsford said part of the deal includes two hours to show a time share resort, Sea Glass Tower.
“At check in, we schedule two hours of your time to show you our resort,” he said. “If you do like it, buy it; if you don’t, say thanks and leave. We give you $150 for doing this.”
Lunsford says they also have an upgrade to a resort for $699, which sleeps up to eight people.
“We are 11 miles from the stadium on either deal,” he said.
Call Lunsford at 304-638-6563; Megan Edmonds at 304-544-4952; or Brandon Ball 606-625-2458 for details.
The game will be played at Brooks Stadium on the campus of Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina.
Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach, says there are many things for fans to do while in town.
“We know the teams and fans in town for the game will delight in all the activities our destination offers this time of year, especially our numerous holiday events, festive light displays and theatrical performances,” she said.
“There are also other activities as part of Winter Wonderland for the whole family for a nominal fee,” said Marlane White, communications manager of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau. “As you can imagine, Winter Wonderland is just one of many holiday activities that we have going on.”
White said there is more information at www.WinterWonderlandatTheBeach.com, and a full holiday guide is online at VisitMyrtleBeach.com.