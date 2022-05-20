HUNTINGTON — Damage assessment following flash flooding in the area a couple weeks ago is still underway.
On May 6, about 4.5 inches of rain fell in south Huntington and the surrounding area. Since then, residents and workers have continued cleanup efforts throughout Cabell County.
Jennifer Dooley, West Virginia Department of Transportation public relations director, wrote in a Wednesday email that the West Virginia Division of Highways District 2 had reports of and addressed pocket slips on CR 13, or Johns Creek Road; U.S. 60; W.Va. 10; and CR 42, or 4-H Camp Road. The DOH also addressed a larger slide on CR 26/3.
The DOH also had reports of additional movement on existing slides that include CR 21, or Prichard Road; CR 39, or Mount Union Road; CR 26/17, or Estate Drive; CR 52/7, or Overby Road; and CR 29/7, or Polly Road. These locations have been leveled.
Damages have been repaired to drainage pipes on CR 64/34, or Verlin Street; CR 1/9, or River Park Drive; and CR 43/3, or Right Fork of Raccoon Creek. Dooley said other minor damage included “isolated locations where the top layer of asphalt was stripped from the roadway and fallen trees,” and that these locations were also addressed.
Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District Director Kathy McKenna said Wednesday that multiple areas of pathways in the Ritter Park and Memorial Park areas were affected by the flooding, especially near Fourpole Creek. Some sections have been completely wiped out. Maintenance staff was in the process of measuring and categorizing the levels of damage.
“We’re working on putting costs to those and filling out the FEMA assessments to get that information to them,” McKenna said. “We’ve done what we can at this point to make it safe, but it’s going to take us quite some time to fully repair that.”
She added that she did not have a timeline for what those repairs could look like but anticipated that it would be a labor-intensive process.
Park staff was able to quickly clean up the areas and reopen by the Monday after the flooding, she said. The playground lost some engineered wood fiber, which is the safety surface on the playground. That was replaced Wednesday.
Bryan Chambers, the City of Huntington’s communications director, said Friday that there has been no damage to city property or roads as a result of the flooding. However, the city will incur overtime costs and continue to pick up flood debris. Public agencies can submit information to a damage assessment survey to recoup the costs of their responses.
Public Works and Huntington Sanitary Board crews were out after the flooding to spray streets and catch basins. Since May 9, the city has removed 233 tons of debris.
Jenny Gannaway, the executive director of the West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters, said Friday that the organization is still working to help muck out homes in the area, a priority for the VOAD, and is helping the state with damage assessments.
Muck-out teams have assisted with about 40 homes. In Cabell and Wayne counties, close to 600 flood buckets with supplies to clean homes have been distributed.
VOAD can be reached at 304-553-0927 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Gannaway also said that voicemails left after hours will be returned the next business day. Donations can be made online at www.wvvoad.org.