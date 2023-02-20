Emily Goodpaster, of Milton, gathers supplies to help out her neighbors along Georgia Avenue as the Milton Volunteer Fire Department gives out free cleaning supplies to residents affected by the recent flooding on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in Milton.
Matt Johnson, of West Hamlin, carries a bucket of cleaning supplies out to his vehicle as the Milton Volunteer Fire Department gives out free cleaning supplies to residents affected by the recent flooding on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in Milton.
Emily Goodpaster, of Milton, who lives along Georgia Avenue, examines a pair of gloves as the Milton Volunteer Fire Department gives out free cleaning supplies to residents affected by the recent flooding on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in Milton.
Matt Johnson, of West Hamlin, places a broom into the back of his vehicle as the Milton Volunteer Fire Department gives out free cleaning supplies to residents affected by the recent flooding on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in Milton.
Matt Johnson, of West Hamlin, carries brooms and rakes over to his vehicle as the Milton Volunteer Fire Department gives out free cleaning supplies to residents affected by the recent flooding on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in Milton.
Matt Johnson, of West Hamlin, places a bucket of cleaning supplies into the back of his vehicle as the Milton Volunteer Fire Department gives out free cleaning supplies to residents affected by the recent flooding on Sunday, February 19, 2023, in Milton.
MILTON — The Milton Volunteer Fire Department is open and offering cleaning supplies available for residents affected by Friday's flooding.
Cleaning buckets full of supplies, including bleach wipes, shovels, rakes, brooms, gloves, sponges, squeegees and more, are available at the fire department for pickup until 6 p.m. or while supplies last.
Volunteers began distributing supply kits on Sunday.
Those picking up supplies must give their address. Volunteers also have information for residents on how to contact other disaster relief organizations.
Elderly or immobile people who need supplies are asked to call 304-743-6319 to arrange delivery if supplies are available.
