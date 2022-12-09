The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Reid Pennington sweeps away mud as area residents affected by flash flooding on May 6 continue the cleanup process on May 7 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A bill introduced in Congress this week could give a major boost to flood prevention efforts in Huntington and Milton.

The final text of the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 includes measures that would green-light studies on the Fourpole Creek watershed and Huntington’s floodwall. It also includes a measure increasing federal share of project costs for Lower Mud River flood control project in Milton, from 65% to 90%.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University.

