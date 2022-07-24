The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

city hall blox
Huntington City Hall is pictured in this May 2020 file photo.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — An ordinance proposing new penalties for trespassing and other prohibited acts regarding the floodwall is up for a third reading during Monday’s Huntington City Council meeting.

First read during the June 27 City Council meeting, the ordinance would update regulations for the Huntington floodwall. The original proposal included penalties for being in violation of the ordinance, such as a fine of up to $500 a day per violation and possible jail time up to 30 days.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

