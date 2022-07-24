HUNTINGTON — An ordinance proposing new penalties for trespassing and other prohibited acts regarding the floodwall is up for a third reading during Monday’s Huntington City Council meeting.
First read during the June 27 City Council meeting, the ordinance would update regulations for the Huntington floodwall. The original proposal included penalties for being in violation of the ordinance, such as a fine of up to $500 a day per violation and possible jail time up to 30 days.
During the July 11 meeting, the council revised the ordinance and added language that said people experiencing homelessness will not be fined or face jail time but will be asked to move, and those using the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health for intended recreational use are permitted to do so.
Also on Monday’s agenda are second readings of ordinances regarding amending, modifying and re-enacting codified ordinances pertaining to the official building code in the City of Huntington and the West Virginia State Fire Code.
The council will hear the first reading of an ordinance authorizing Huntington Mayor Steve Williams to enter into a contract with the West Virginia Division of Highways regarding a project on 14th Street West.
Resolutions will come before City Council regarding milling and pavement construction at the 20th Street overpass, furnishing the Huntington Police Department with night vision optics with illuminators, and making a grant to the Cabell County Library Board.
There will also be a resolution honoring former Cabell County Commissioner and Huntington City Councilman Gary Bunn, who died June 5.
City Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 25, in its chambers at City Hall. A work session will begin ahead of the meeting at 7 p.m.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
