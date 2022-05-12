City of Huntington employees Alfonzo Waldon, center, and Jerrod Sneed, left, load Huntington in Bloom flower pots into a truck before distributing them around downtown Huntington on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
HUNTINGTON — Stop and smell the flowers in downtown Huntington.
Workers arranged plants as part of Huntington in Bloom’s annual Adopt a Pot program this week. This season’s color theme includes hot pink, purple, yellow and white blooms.
Ground plantings are in Harris Riverfront Park, near the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, City Hall, municipal parking lots, Pullman Square and the 9th Street Plaza. One hundred-twenty pots will be on 3rd, 4th and 5th avenues, 8th to 10th streets and in Pullman Square.
One hundred-forty hanging baskets will be on 3rd and 4th avenues and 8th Street. Window boxes of flowers will be on 8th Street and the 3rd Avenue parking garage.
