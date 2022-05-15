HUNTINGTON — Volunteers worked together to brighten up Huntington’s West End on Saturday as pots along 14th Street West were filled with flowers as part of a spring planting event.
RenewAll Inc., a nonprofit organization working to preserve the history of Huntington, encourage pride in Appalachian culture and develop partnerships to drive tourism, cultivate arts programs and more, used Saturday’s spring planting as a chance to make 14th Street West more appealing.
“So what RenewAll is all about is promoting this idea of Main Street, which involves volunteering, having events and making the street look nice and welcoming, so that’s what we’re doing here today,” said RenewAll executive director Lauren Kemp.
“We want to be a really nice place for people to come, especially when the weather is nice, and walk around with their family and friends and find cool things in the antique shops that mean something to them.”
Kemp said RenewAll worked in conjunction with the Old Central City Association, the local organization of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) at Heiner’s Bakery, Huntington in Bloom, Kenny Queen Hardware and volunteers to brighten up the street.
Huntington in Bloom is a nonprofit initiative focused on beautifying Huntington and is responsible for flowers in Pullman Square and other parts of Huntington.
Kemp said working with them to get the same kinds of flowers used throughout the city makes the gardening cohesive and will hopefully be attractive to community members.
“The visual continuity will be something subtle, but I think seeing these visual cues hopefully makes people keep going and visit all the businesses on the street,” she said.
Sequoia Ware, a RenewAll grant writer and community development aide, said she thinks people sometimes forget about businesses along 14th Street West, and she hopes the new flowers will catch people’s eyes.
“Who doesn’t like to look at pretty flowers? It just makes it better, makes it not look so rundown, but more lively,” she said. “I think some people kind of forget about what goes on down here on the West End, but we’re here.”
Ware said RenewAll will return every other Thursday to tend to the plants and pick up garbage to help keep the area clean.
Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union member Janina Sites said she loves plants, and she thinks the beautification project Saturday was a good opportunity to bring color to 14th Street West and make people feel proud about the area.
Sites said she hopes more people choose to get involved with gardening or other beautification projects in the future because it can have a positive impact on the community.
“It’d be great if more people get involved,” she said. “The more people get involved, the better it will be for our community.”