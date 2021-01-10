HUNTINGTON — Although the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that flu levels in every state have been “minimal” so far this season, health officials recommend getting a flu vaccine to help protect against the disease.
A flu shot clinic Saturday at HIMG in Huntington helped people do just that.
Health officials say an annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect against flu and its potentially serious complications, and the CDC said that while flu activity is unusually low for this time of year, it could increase in the coming months.
Getting a flu vaccine is especially critical this year, officials say, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. As the CDC points out, although the flu and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, they are caused by different viruses and COVID-19 seems to spread more easily than flu and causes more serious illnesses in some people.