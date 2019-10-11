IRONTON — King’s Daughters Family Care Centers in Burlington and Ironton will host flu clinics from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 11.
No appointment is necessary, and individuals do not need to be patients in the practice to receive the vaccination during scheduled times. Cost for self-pay patients is $27, payable through cash, check or credit card. Vaccination cost will be billed to insurance.
King’s Daughters Burlington is located at 384 County Road 120 S., South Point. The Ironton Center is located at 912 Park Ave. in Ironton. For more information, call 844-324-2200.