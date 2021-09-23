Billie Cassell, of Westmoreland, right, prepares to receive a flu vaccine from registered nurse Carol Simmons during a meeting for the Westmoreland Neighborhood Association on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Westmoreland.
Billie Cassell, of Westmoreland, right, prepares to receive a flu vaccine from registered nurse Carol Simmons during a meeting for the Westmoreland Neighborhood Association on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Westmoreland.
HUNTINGTON — If there was one benefit to public health due to the pandemic, it was the lack of a 2020 flu season.
Masks and other pandemic prevention methods implemented to protect against the coronavirus also work to prevent the spread of flu, as they are both respiratory viruses. But the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine meant the removal of masks, and though it’s recommended everyone wear them again, many aren’t.
“Who knows what will happen this year because we aren’t wearing masks,” said Carol Simmons, registered nurse with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, speaking at the Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meeting Monday. “I’m betting we have cases this year.”
Vaccines are the best way to prevent serious side effects of both the flu and COVID-19, and you can get both vaccines at the same time, just in different arms. Simmons said if a person doesn’t want to get them at the same time, wait two weeks in between.
Both shots can cause side effects, including pain at the shot site and fatigue. But neither causes a person to get sick.
“If I had a nickel for every time someone told me they got the flu from the flu shot,” Simmons said. “I always tell them, ‘You probably got it from Walmart. But I know you didn’t get it from the shot.’”
Both vaccines are free for anyone who lives, works or volunteers in Cabell County. The health department is hosting vaccine clinics throughout the community, and beginning Tuesday, flu vaccines will also be offered at the vaccine clinic at the storefront next to Best Buy at the Huntington Mall.
Flu vaccine clinics in the community are as follows:
New Baptist Church, Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to noon.
Barboursville Senior Center, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to noon.
DMV/DOH (drive-thru), Thursday, Oct. 14, 8 to 10 a.m.
Cabell County Courthouse, Thursday, Oct. 14, noon to 3 p.m.
Cox Landing Library, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 9 to 11 a.m.
Milton Library, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 1 to 3 p.m.
Downtown Library, Thursday, Oct. 21, 9 to 11 a.m.
Barboursville Library, Thursday, Oct. 21, 1 to 3 p.m.
Guyandotte Library, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 9 to 11 a.m.
West End Library, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 1 to 3 p.m.
Salt Rock Library, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 9 to 11 a.m.
Gallaher Library, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 1 to 3 p.m.
Milton City Hall, Thursday, Oct. 28, 1 to 3 p.m.
Taylor Stuck is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering state government, health and higher education. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook @TaylorStuckHD.
