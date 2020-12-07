CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reminding residents there is still time to get a flu shot, which can prevent and lessen the severity of influenza illnesses, reducing associated hospitalizations and deaths.
National Influenza Vaccination Week is Dec. 6-12.
“Since COVID-19 and flu can spread simultaneously, it is especially important for everyone six months of age and older to get a flu shot this season,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “Getting a flu shot this year will not only benefit individual recipients but also help prevent healthcare facilities from becoming overwhelmed this winter.”
To locate a healthcare facility or pharmacy with flu vaccines, visit vaccinefinder.org.