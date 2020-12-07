Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reminding residents there is still time to get a flu shot, which can prevent and lessen the severity of influenza illnesses, reducing associated hospitalizations and deaths.

National Influenza Vaccination Week is Dec. 6-12.

“Since COVID-19 and flu can spread simultaneously, it is especially important for everyone six months of age and older to get a flu shot this season,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “Getting a flu shot this year will not only benefit individual recipients but also help prevent healthcare facilities from becoming overwhelmed this winter.” 

To locate a healthcare facility or pharmacy with flu vaccines, visit vaccinefinder.org.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.