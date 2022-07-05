HUNTINGTON — Tradition continued for the Fly In Cafe as community members enjoyed fireworks, live music, skydivers and more during the seventh annual Fourth of July celebration Monday at the Robert Newlon Airpark.
Fly In Cafe owner Carl Bailey said it was another year for families to get together, watch the West Virginia Skydivers and enjoy great food.
Bailey said about 110 pounds of candy dropped from a plane for kids to grab.
“I’d say my favorite part is seeing the kids when they do the candy drop. We do a candy drop out of the airplane, and the kids just love it,” he said. “And just seeing smiles, people enjoying music and just having a good time and enjoying independence and our freedom.”
During a performance by Julie and Kelly Davis, community member Paul King worked to get the timing of fireworks ready.
His wife, Shandalia King, said Paul works hard every year to put on the best show possible for the community. Though the Fly In Cafe has hosted a Fourth of July celebration for seven years, the King family has been part of fireworks shows for about 14 years, Shandalia said.
Shandalia said it has been great to see the show grow throughout the years.
“It almost has become a second family reunion,” she said. “We get all of family and friends together on the Fourth of July — doesn’t matter if it falls on a Thursday or if it falls on a Monday — it doesn’t matter, that is our holiday. So this is wonderful.”
Shandalia said her daughter Lyla’s favorite part might be the candy drop, but Lyla said she likes many parts of the Fourth of July celebration.
“I like that my dad put all this work into it, and it’s exciting,” Lyla said. “And it’s really cool to see a real airplane.”
Kristopher Tibbs said he and his family have enjoyed the Fly In Cafe celebration for three years, and it is always fun to for his two young sons to see the skydivers.
“The boys like it when the skydivers come down, and obviously the fireworks, but live music helps too for the adults,” said Tibbs, who works on barges with Marathon Petroleum Corporation. “It’s just a good time for families to come out and enjoy themselves. I work out on a boat, so whenever I come home, things like this are great.”
The next event at the Robert Newlon Airpark is the Fly In Festival in August.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
