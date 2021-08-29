HUNTINGTON — Combining live bluegrass and old-time music with skydiving, airplane tours, kayaking, and fiddle and guitar competitions, the Fly In Festival offered a little bit of everything for visitors at the Robert Newlon Airport near Huntington.
The two-day event wrapped up Saturday with music from a variety of performers, including Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, Snakewinder featuring Dave Bing, Mud Hole Control, Of The Dell and Wayne Henderson.
National guitar champions Robin Kessinger and Robert Shafer hosted an instructional workshop, and the West Virginia State Flatpick Guitar Contest also took place at the venue, which offers visitors the opportunity to access it by car, boat, foot or plane.
Friday’s events featured more music as well as the Clark Kessinger Memorial Fiddle Contest.
Proceeds from the Fly In Festival will be given to the Barboursville Police K-9 Unit, the Honor Flight program and the local VFW.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.