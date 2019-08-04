BARBOURSVILLE — Farmers will tell you that a ride on an old tractor will cultivate stories from the past.
"We grew up with them," said Jim Edmonds. "Every tractor has a memory, and we think those stories need to be passed down to the younger generations."
That is one of the reasons Edmonds helped to organize the annual Vintage Pride Antique Tractor and Engine Show that featured antique tractors, hit-miss engines, farm machinery, a swap meet and a tractor parade Saturday in Barboursville.
"We have tractors from the 1920s up to modern day," Edmonds said. "We do it not just for the fun of it, but for the children and young folks to hear stories about why we love farm machinery so much."
Saturday's 12th annual event at the Barboursville Farmers Market field on Farmdale Road was free to the public and offered tractor games, food concessions, and arts and crafts. In addition to the swap meet, the event made a great venue for swapping tractor stories.
"In a sense, this event is like a family reunion because you have a lot of friends and family members getting together to share stories about tractors, farms and other farming machinery," Edmonds said. "We are trying to bring a part of the country to the city here."
The more than 100 old-school tractors, engines, lawn mowers and more brought lots of smiles to families and children in attendance.
Joey and Lynn Sullivan, of Huntington, brought their two grandchildren, 6-year-old Gracie and 3-year-old Jace, to the event.
"Jace loves every kind of tractor, mower, weed-eater or other types of farm equipment and machinery, so he has been waiting to come here for weeks," Lynn Sullivan said.
Gracie Sullivan said her favorite part was getting to ride the tractors.
"It's cool," she said.
Joey Sullivan said teaching his grandkids about the history of farming and the machines used is important.
"Even though my grandson is only 3, he already knows how to check the oil on my riding mower, he knows how to steer and just loves it all," he said. "I want him to appreciate the history of farming in our state and in our country, and this event offers that and more."
Wesley Lemons, of Lavalette, West Virginia, said he was raised on a farm and brought his 1953 Farmall Super H tractor to the event.
"I just restored it this past year," he said. "This is the first time I have had it out."
Lemons said his grandfather, Lewis Lemons, bought the tractor when it was brand new in 1953 or 1954.
"My papaw had a dairy right by Spring Valley High School and the engine blew on this sometime in the 1970s," Wesley Lemons explained. "It sat for over 40 years, and when he gave it to me I went all through it and restored it. It's like brand new again."
Edmonds estimated most of the tractors lined up for show Saturday still run the fields, plowing, disking, baling and hauling like they have for decades.
"There is a 1928 tractor here that starts right up and runs just like it did when it was new," he said.
For Edmonds and the more experienced farmhands gathered, coming together over the shared memories of yesterday's beloved machines is about remembering their own childhood. Many browsing the tractor lineup Saturday were younger, with less time spent in the driver's seat, and Edmonds said he hoped the younger generation could take to it as well, especially since guests were allowed to touch, prod, inspect and even take rides on the old farming machines.
"If we don't share the stories and a hands-on experience with old farm equipment with the younger generations, then the only way they will learn about them is from Google, and that is not fun," Edmonds said. "Because this event is fun and hands-on, we believe it will stick with them for generations to come. Regardless, they enjoy coming through, looking at it and enjoying something from the past that we're trying to keep alive today."
Edmonds added that the West Virginia Antique Engine & Tractor Association's Heron Festival is coming up Oct. 12 at Beech Fork State Park in Barboursville. For more information on that event, call Gary Hill at 304-208-3871.
