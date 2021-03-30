BARBOURSVILLE — For the first time in more than a year, Davis Creek Elementary was filled with students Monday, making it the last school in the Cabell school district to resume full operations.
It was the first time Davis Creek students returned for full-time classes five days a week since schools were shut down statewide due to the COVID-19 pandemic last March.
Plans to join all other Cabell County public schools in resuming full-time operations March 1 were put on hold by recent flooding that heavily damaged the school’s lower-level classrooms and heating and cooling systems.
In the weeks since, Cabell County Schools Maintenance Department employees and Davis Creek staff have been working to salvage what they could from classrooms and disposing of what could not be saved.
Maintenance Department employees worked overtime completing extensive repairs to damaged drywall, flooring, electrical and HVAC systems. And many in the community joined other district schools in rallying to assist the Davis Creek by making donations of teaching materials, classroom supplies, and other items to aid students and staff.