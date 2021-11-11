HUNTINGTON — People could attempt a half-court shot while helping others in need Wednesday in Huntington.
As a way to promote an upcoming visit by the Harlem Globetrotters, Mountain Health Arena hosted a half-court shooting contest on its plaza Wednesday afternoon. Participants were given one shot for the first item they donated to the Facing Hunger Foodbank, while an additional five items would earn them one extra shot.
Facing Hunger Foodbank is a nonprofit food bank based in Huntington. It serves 115,000 West Virginians, and its service region spans 17 counties across West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
Anyone who made the shot was given tickets to the Globetrotters’ Jan. 5 show at the arena. Globetrotter tickets were also on sale at the Box Office for 25% off.
The Harlem Globetrotters will be at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington on Jan. 5, 2022, as part of their reimagined Spread Game tour, which will introduce new premium fan experiences with access and interaction, including celebrity court passes and meet-and-greets with players.
