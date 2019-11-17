HUNTINGTON — The Facing Hunger Foodbank will have its first 100 Days of Giving Food Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Center for Education, 2853 5th Ave., Huntington.
Volunteers will unload cars as people drive through. Suggested donations are nonperishable food items, including staples such as soups, canned meats and canned pasta dishes, but also food for holiday meals. Monetary donations will also be accepted.
All donations will stay in the Tri-State area.
Cyndi Kirkhart, executive director of Facing Hunger Foodbank, says the need for food increases this time of year due to the holidays and children being out of school.
Volunteers are needed for the event. Anyone interested in helping can contact Suzanne Brady at 304-523-6029, ext. 28, or sbrady@facinghunger.org.