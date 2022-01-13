HUNTINGTON — With volunteers from the West End Neighborhood Watch Facebook Group, Facing Hunger Foodbank provided meals to 400 families during their Wednesday food distribution in the West End of Huntington.
The food distribution is designed to feed the community, especially older people and people with disabilities.
As two food bank trucks pulled up to the former Big Lots plaza, employees and volunteers carried food to distribute to the community. Recipients were asked to pull up in their cars, but elderly people, people with disabilities and the homeless were allowed to stand in a line to make sure they received food first.
Donations included packaged meats, eggs, fruits, vegetables, dried goods, donated pastries from Walmart and Little Caesars pizzas. Every family received 4 to 7 pounds of meat.
Facing Hunger Foodbank distributes about 1 million pounds of food each month.
The food distribution in the West End is available every two weeks to the community and the food bank served up to 450 families at one distribution last month — a 70% increase from September, according to Samantha Adams, director of Development and Communications at the food bank.
The Facebook group that started in 2014 is designed “for the purpose of exchanging information and looking out for each other by promoting the common good,” according to one administrator, Stephanie Heck.
“We are independent. But that’s the secret to our success,” Heck said. “Our motto has always been ‘love thy neighbor’ and ‘random acts of kindness.’”
Heck said she has been trying to partner with an organization to feed the people of West Huntington for two years. She brought up the idea in the Facebook group but was overwhelmed by the donations that were dropped off at her house. She decided to reach out to the food bank.
Some volunteers come in support of the Facebook group, like CFDP Head Start child and family specialist Shannon Hoskins and family service worker Cecilia Jackson. The Facebook group provided coats to the head start for their students last month.
“We were able to give coats out to all our families and to even some surrounding schools. It was fantastic,” Hoskins said.
Heck said the volunteers come with one goal in mind.
“It’s basically a coalition of West End communities,” Heck said. “We work together to make sure hunger is defeated.”
She said the pandemic has limited the ability to have more volunteers.
One hour before the food distribution started, a woman in a wheelchair, followed by a young boy with a wagon, waited in line for food for her family and two neighbors who have children.
Benita Blankenship stayed with her 17-year-old neighbor, James Thompson, to make sure all three families had enough food for the next two weeks.
“This distribution means that I can get through the month and actually get food on the table, that everyone can eat,” Blankenship said. “I always make sure that my neighbors get to eat, too.”
In addition to families in West Huntington, the food bank and Facebook group have offered to feed the striking workers at Special Metals.
“(Facing Hunger Foodbank) just dropped off a huge load of product to their specific food pantry last week. They know about our distributions, and we have offered our emergency boxes as well,” Adams said.
Approximately 440 workers at the plant on Riverside Drive near Huntington have been on strike since Oct. 1, and despite several rounds of negotiations there has been no deal reached on a new contract. Union officials say safety issues, length of time for temporary job assignments, vacation time and health care are some of the reasons for the strike.
The next West End food distribution will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 26 at the former Big Lots parking lot.