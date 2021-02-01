HUNTINGTON — After a winter break, Facing Hunger Foodbank is restarting its mobile food distribution in February.
After a year of utilizing the mobile distribution sites even more than normal, Facing Hunger’s executive director Cyndi Kirkhart said she hopes the sites will continue to help get food on tables in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.
The distribution sites scheduled so far:
- Feb. 4 — Central Christian Church, 1541 South 7th Street, Ironton
- Feb. 11 — Hungry Lambs, 622 Stratton Street, Logan
- Feb. 18 — 27 High Street, Buffalo, West Virginia
- Feb. 26 — Helping Hands Trinitiy Freewill Baptist Church, 877 Riverfront Road, Lovely, Kentucky
- March 4 — Crosslight of Hope Church, 33483 Huntington Road, Ashton, West Virginia
- March 11 — Central Christian Church, 1541 South 7th Street, Ironton
- March 18 — Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, West Virginia
- March 25 — House of Hope, 1891 U.S. Rt. 65, Delbarton, West Virginia
- April 1 — Harts Community Center, 121 Harts Creek Road, Harts, West Virginia
- April 8 — Cabwaylingo, 1385 Left Fork Dunlow Bypass, Dunlow, West Virginia
- April 15 — Goodwill of the KYOWVA Area, 105 Virginia Avenue, Huntington
- April 22 — Bend Area, 516 Adams Street, Mason, West Virginia
- April 29 — Greenup County Fairgrounds, 1538 E Main Street, Greenup, Kentucky
The sites will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until all the food has been distributed. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Some form of identification showing you are a resident of the county is required.
The mobile distributions sites offer fresh produce and meats, which Kirkhart said make them popular.
She said the mobile food sites also help them reach those they otherwise would not, including those far into the service area or those who are reluctant to go to a more traditional food bank.
Kirkhart said the pandemic increased their usage of the mobile distribution sites because it’s easier to physical distance.
“It’s a great volunteer activity as well,” she said. “We have a core group that always go with us to support the sites. We really enjoy that. We have more face-to-face interactions to make sure we serve people in the ways that are best for them. And we can see the impact directly.”
Facing Hunger serves Cabell, Boone, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mason, Mingo, Putnam, Wayne and Wyoming counties in West Virginia; Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence and Martin counties in Kentucky; and Lawrence County, Ohio. Call 304-523-6029. Distribution sites, mobile and permanent, can be found by county on www.facinghunger.com.