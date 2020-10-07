Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Free food boxes will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays this month at the Grandview Inn & Suites on County Road 154, according to a news release from the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Farmers to Families food boxes are sponsored by the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization and the USDA Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program.

Those participating need to bring a photo identification or utility bill providing residency, according to the release.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.