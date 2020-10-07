SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Free food boxes will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays this month at the Grandview Inn & Suites on County Road 154, according to a news release from the Greater Lawrence County Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Farmers to Families food boxes are sponsored by the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization and the USDA Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program.
Those participating need to bring a photo identification or utility bill providing residency, according to the release.