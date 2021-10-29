Jodie Hunt, left, of Backpack Buddies, and Shane Finster, right, community marketing manager at Armstrong, are pictured with just some of the food raised for Backpack Buddies and other food distribution programs through Armstrong's 4th Annual Avenge Hunger food drive.
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The 4th annual Avenge Hunger food drive this summer and fall has helped provide food to more than 200 community feeding programs in Lawrence County, according to Shane Finster, community marketing manager at Armstrong.
The food drive — from Aug. 30 through Oct. 4 — collected 22,321 pounds of food and $15,219 in monetary donations, Finster said. Over the past four years, the Avenge Hunger food drive has collected more than 120,000 pounds of food and nearly $60,000 in monetary donations, he said.
Armstrong provides cable, internet and phone services at its offices at 9651 County Road 1 near the Lawrence County Airpark.
“We appreciate the generosity of our customers, employees and community members who donate so that we can continue to support the important work being done through Backpack Buddies,” Finster said. “These donations help out local Lawrence County children by providing for those with limited to no access to food over the weekends.”
Backpack Buddies is among the food programs funded through the food drive.
“It is getting to be our busiest time of the year,” said Jodie Hunt.
In addition to providing food for school children, Backpack Buddies is raising food for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays as well as a Secret Santa program for 250 Lawrence County school children.
“We are partnering with a couple of local schools on the Secret Santa program,” Hunt said. “We helped out 250 children and are planning for more this year.”
Backpack Buddies has a Facebook page for those wishing to help local residents. Donations can be made through the Facebook page or by sending a check to Backpack Buddies, P.O. Box 522, Ironton, Ohio, 45638. People also can adopt a child for this year’s program by contacting Hunt at 740-534-3550.
The Backpack Buddies has been a primary sponsor through the Avenging Hunger program, Finster said. The company also runs a Breaking Bread program to stock local food pantries and soup kitchens throughout the year.
The Avenge Hunger program had food collection drop offs at 17 locations around the county, Finster said.
The Breaking Bread program by Armstrong has been ongoing since 2010, he said.
The program provides food, money, time and awareness to food collections for those in need. The donations are distributed to a variety of non-profit food pantries across Lawrence County.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.