HUNTINGTON — An annual food drive hosted by the Tri-State Transit Authority will return Saturday as the organization participates in “Food for Fares.”
Each year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, TTA hosts the food drive that benefits one of three charity organizations in the Huntington area: the City Mission, Salvation Army or Facing Hunger Foodbank, which will receive the donation this year.
Instead of paying for a ride with cash or other methods, customers can donate canned goods or nonperishable food items to replace their fare for the day. Paul Davis, general manager and CEO of TTA, said the event usually garners “a full pickup truck” of food items to be donated.
“It’s meant to help those who might need a little extra help during the holiday season,” Davis said, “and it’s a great way for us to give back and our customers to participate in that.”
During a regular meeting Wednesday morning, the TTA board of directors heard an update on ridership and the budget for the fiscal year 2021 and the months of September and October.
Overall, ridership for September 2021 was up 247 customers compared with September 2020, and the overall number of riders for the year has increased by more than 5,000 from the same period in 2020.
TTA is still hiring bus operators and has some individuals in training. All maintenance positions have been filled, Davis reported, but he stressed the continued need for qualified bus operators.
The current COVID-19 vaccination rate among TTA employees is 66%, a 4% increase from the last report given by the board. That includes a 40% vaccination rate in the maintenance department, 77% for para-transit drivers, 58% for bus operators and 88% for management.
Operating revenues for the TTA are ahead of budget by $66,000, a number that officials attribute to better-than-budgeted ridership and growth in the non-emergency medical transport and monthly pass sales over the course of the year.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
