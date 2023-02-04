The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A.D. Lewis Center cook Melissa Nevels makes homemade biscuits using a family recipe.

 Screen capture via YouTube

HUNTINGTON — Community members can cook up new recipes in their own homes with the launch of "Food for the Soul: A Cooking Show" a weekly YouTube video where local residents teach how to prepare meals from their childhoods.

Sponsored by the Center for African American Students, "Food for the Soul: A Cooking Show" videos will be posted at 6 p.m. each Friday during February to the MarshallU YouTube Channel, said Marshall University Director of Intercultural and International Students Shaunte Polk.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD. 

