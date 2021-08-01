Festival-goers Sharon, right, and Don Gross watch the Billy D. & Gretchen Lee Band perform as the 16th annual West Virginia Hot Dog Festival takes place on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The event itself might have been scaled down, but there was no limit to the amount of fun and tasty food available at the West Virginia Hot Dog Festival on Saturday.
The 16th annual event returned to downtown Huntington with live music, games and vendors eager to embrace their love of hot dogs.
The festival, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, was offered on a smaller scale this summer due to restrictions still in place during the planning stage. Visitors at the event might have noticed the absence of the hot dog-eating and root beer-chugging contests, but there were plenty of other activities — including a hot dog costume contest and pooch parade — to keep them entertained.
Other events like the weiner dog race and Bun Run 5K walk/run will be pushed to an alternate date, Oct. 23, and rebranded as the Happy Halloweenie 5K.
Proceeds from the West Virginia Hot Dog Festival will benefit Hoops Family Children’s Hospital in Huntington. To date, the festival has raised more than $250,000 for local charities.
