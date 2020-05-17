HUNTINGTON — Volunteers with The Salvation Army were handing out free smiles with every meal Saturday in Huntington.
In an effort to meet needs and lift people’s spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army provided a free fried fish dinner to anyone who was hungry. People came to the organization’s 3rd Avenue location and were given boxed meals and drinks to go without even having to get out of their vehicles.
Organizers said the goal was to bring “good food and tons of smiles to families and individuals.”
The Salvation Army says it needs support from corporations and individuals to be able to continue to help vulnerable populations during the pandemic. Donations can be made online at give.salvationarmymwv.org/give/277321.