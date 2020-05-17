Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — Volunteers with The Salvation Army were handing out free smiles with every meal Saturday in Huntington.

In an effort to meet needs and lift people’s spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army provided a free fried fish dinner to anyone who was hungry. People came to the organization’s 3rd Avenue location and were given boxed meals and drinks to go without even having to get out of their vehicles.

Organizers said the goal was to bring “good food and tons of smiles to families and individuals.”

The Salvation Army says it needs support from corporations and individuals to be able to continue to help vulnerable populations during the pandemic. Donations can be made online at give.salvationarmymwv.org/give/277321.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.