HUNTINGTON — A Fall Food Truck Friday event at Black Sheep Harley-Davidson brought people out in the open fresh air on their lunch hours to try a variety of foods from vendors.
Participating trucks included Southside Sliders, Truckin Cheesy, Saved by Grace BBQ, Saved by Grace Desserts, ScragglePop Kettlecorn and Scootin Noodles, which served up food and treats at the Huntington store from noon to 3 p.m.
The event also featured live remote broadcasts from 93.7 The Dawg in the parking lot, adding music to the dining event.
Black Sheep Harley-Davidson was offering information on its motorcycles, while also accepting donations for “Operation: Soldiers Christmas” to send items overseas to men and women who are serving this holiday season.
COVID-19 safeguards, including social distancing and face mask wearing, were in place for the event and for Black Sheep customers.